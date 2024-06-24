Smog (SMOG) Price Reaches $0.0277

Smog (SMOG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Smog has a total market cap of $21.35 million and $165,483.85 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smog has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Token Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02800829 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $164,164.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

