Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28. Snowflake has a one year low of $124.69 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 34.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

