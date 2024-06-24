Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 487334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Solstice Gold Stock Down 16.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.06.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.
