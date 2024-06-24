SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $8.93 million and $115,487.79 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars.

