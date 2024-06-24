Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 4,087 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $397.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

