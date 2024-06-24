Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.92. 47,178 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.