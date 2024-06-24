Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 192 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 252,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000.

Shares of XSVM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 57,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,678. The company has a market cap of $742.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

