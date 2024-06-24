Southland Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 5.1% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 1.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 494,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 334,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 298,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 233,178 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. 27,135 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

