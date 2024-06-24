Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $193.16. The company had a trading volume of 501,787 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

