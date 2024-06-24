SPACE ID (ID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.93 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $293.44 million and approximately $28.93 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,292,543 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 644,292,542.8571998 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.40954329 USD and is down -8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $16,887,182.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

