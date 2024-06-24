SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 5.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

GLDM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

