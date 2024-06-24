SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.75

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $148.75, with a volume of 1605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.79.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,086,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,776,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

