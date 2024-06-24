SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.02. 93,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,474. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

