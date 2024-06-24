SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.75. 9,064,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.