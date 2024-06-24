SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

