Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,365,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,907 shares.The stock last traded at $31.68 and had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

