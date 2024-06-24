Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,179. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

