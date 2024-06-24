Staffing 360 Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 28.0 %

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 798,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

