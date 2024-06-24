Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.25

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.25 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 718.80 ($9.13), with a volume of 13672581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($9.19).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.53) to GBX 800 ($10.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 734.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 672.79.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

