Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Price Target to $37.00

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s previous close.
Cadeler A/S Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of CDLR stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.42. 258,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
