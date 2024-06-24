StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

