StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

