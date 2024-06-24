StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 15.2 %
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 11.79.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
