StockNews.com Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Buy

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,220,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,771,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ambev by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.