StockNews.com Upgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Big Lots stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

