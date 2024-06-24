StockNews.com Upgrades Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Buy

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MATX

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 377,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,342. Matson has a 52 week low of $74.04 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,485 shares of company stock valued at $619,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Matson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.