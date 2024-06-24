StockNews.com Upgrades San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 130,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

