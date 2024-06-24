StockNews.com Upgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

STC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of STC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.18. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

