Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Up 8.6%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149.39 ($1.90). Approximately 513,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 172,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.59. The company has a market cap of £174.78 million, a P/E ratio of 978.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

