Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,677,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.