Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 177.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 176,791 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

