Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

