Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $41.04. 268,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,661,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.