TD Cowen Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $293.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $294.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.09.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $308.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.29. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

