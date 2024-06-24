TD Cowen Upgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to “Buy”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $968.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

