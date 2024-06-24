Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded NIKE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 590,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

