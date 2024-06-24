Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPX opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

