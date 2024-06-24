Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,894,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,777,211. The company has a market cap of $582.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average is $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.