Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.43.

TXN opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

