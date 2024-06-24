The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,376,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.