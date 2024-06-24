The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

HD traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $352.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,120. The stock has a market cap of $349.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

