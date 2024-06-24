The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CEO Mark T. Smucker Sells 10,000 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.86. 1,411,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

