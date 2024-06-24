The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

