The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $676.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.