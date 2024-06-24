The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 374,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,074,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 102.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 55,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,425. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

