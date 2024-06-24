The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

