The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.98. 7,386,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

