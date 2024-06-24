Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0729 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $480.29 million and $8.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,592,222,861 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.