Threshold Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Threshold has a market cap of $224.52 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,869.50 or 0.99991941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00078360 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02213775 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,902,289.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

