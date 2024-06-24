Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TR opened at $28.13 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

About Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.