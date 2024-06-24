Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:TR opened at $28.13 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.
Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
